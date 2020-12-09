Alfred Molina set to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in Tom Holland's Spider Man film

All you ‘Spider-Man’ movie fans have reason to celebrate as Alfred Molina is set to reprise his role as Doctor Octopus in the next film. Starring Tom Holland in solo ‘Spider-Man’ upcoming film, Doctor Octopus and his four metal appendages are here to stun as the bad guy.

Alfred Molina's scientist was the big bad guy in Sam Raimi's 2004 film’ Spider-Man 2’.

Alfred Molina won't be the first Spider-Man veteran to appear alongside Tom Holland's Spidey as J.K. Simmons too has reprised his role from the Raimi films as J. Jonah Jameson in the end-credits sequence of ‘Far From Home’.

It is also reported that Jamie Foxx will reportedly return as the villain ‘Electro’, after appearing in 2014's ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’.

It's unclear whether Molina and Foxx will be playing the same versions of their characters from previous films or a new take on the classic comic villains. Jamie Foxx to reprise his role as Electro in upcoming 'Spider Man' film

The yet-to-be titled Spider Man film will have Jon Watts as the director. The film started filming in October in Atlanta as a joint production between Sony and Disney's Marvel Studios. Holland's previous co stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon are also expected to return, and the film is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 17, 2021.