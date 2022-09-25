Alec Baldwin welcomes seventh child with wife Hilaria

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has, once again, embraced parenthood with open arms. The actor has welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Hilaria. This is their seventh child together. Sharing the happy news on social media, Hilaria shared that both she and her daughter is healthy.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Hilaria shared a short clip of her baby daughter from the hospital. In the caption, she wrote, "She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."

"Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you," the post further read.

The video shows Hilaria holding the newborn baby in her arms and getting emotional. Other clips and photos in the post showed various other members of the family hugging and holding the little munchkin.

The 64-year-old actor tied the knot to 38-year-old yoga enthusiast Hilaria in 2012. Together, they already have an eight-year-old daughter, a seven-year-old son, a five-year-old son, a four-year-old son, a one-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.

Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter named Ireland who is from his past marriage to Kim Basinger. Now Alec and Hilaria have welcomed a new member to their family. According to reports, they have named her Ilaria Catalina Irena.