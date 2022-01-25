Alec Baldwin, other producers want lawsuit over 'Rust' shooting to be quashed

Actor-producer has been through some rough months after the shooting episode at ‘Rust’ set. After he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on the set with what was supposed to be a prop gun, he and other producers want a lawsuit to be quashed that is demanding a jury seeking trial.

“Nothing about Plaintiff’s allegations suggest that any of Defendants, including Mr. Baldwin, intended the Prop Gun to be loaded with live ammunition,” responded Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions, LLC,, El Dorado Pictures,Inc., Ryan Donnell Smith, Langley Allen Cheney, Thomasville Pictures, LLC, Anjul Nigam, Matthew DelPiano, and Cavalry Media, Inc. Wife reveals Alec Baldwin could have PTSD after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

He argued that they knew nothing about the prop gun having live ammunition.

“The absence of such allegations of course makes sense because the Incident is apparently unprecedented in the filmmaking industry,” the document adds.

Alec Baldwin and his fellow producers’ Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP lawyers are requesting to toss the case out.

Meanwhile, the other party claims that Alec Baldwin should have “assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded”.

