Alan Moore directs DC to channel his screen royalties to Black Lives Matter
In a recent interview, renowned comic book writer and artist Alan Moore revealed a significant change in his approach to sharing royalties from adaptations of his famous works like Watchmen, V for Vendetta, and Batman: The Killing Joke. Moore has decided to redirect his earnings from film and TV adaptations of his work to support the Black Lives Matter movement. This decision reflects his desire to align his art with his social values and highlights the potential for creators to address important societal issues through their work.
In a recent interview, celebrated comic book writer and artist Alan Moore has announced a significant change in his approach to sharing royalties from adaptations of his works. Moore, best known for his groundbreaking creations such as Watchmen, V for Vendetta, and Batman: The Killing Joke, also shared his candid thoughts on the state of modern comics during the interview with The Telegraph. He has decided to redirect his royalties from film and television adaptations of his work to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Moore has a history of distancing himself from screen adaptations of his work, and his recent choice to channel earnings into activism demonstrates his desire to align his art with his social values.
“I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter," he said.
Moore did not hold back in sharing his critiques of the current state of the comic book industry. He specifically criticised Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, describing it as "a pretty sub-fascist vision." He said that “the idea of one man, perhaps on horseback, who can sort out this mess — that’s a bit too Birth of a Nation.”
Regarding the expansion of "mature content" within the comics industry, Moore acknowledged his own contribution to it, saying that his intention was not for his experiments to set a precedent for the entire industry.
“When I was doing things like Watchmen, I was not saying that dark psychopathic characters are really cool, but that does seem to be the message that the industry took for the next 20 years,” he added.
