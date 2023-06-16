Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah officially welcome fourth child, a son named roman

The legendary actor Al Pacino has officially become a father for the fourth time. The announcement was made by his publicist, Stan Rosenfield. The 83-year-old actor and his 29-year-old partner, Noor Alfallah, have joyfully welcomed their son, Roman. Further details have not been disclosed. Roman is Pacino's first child with Alfallah, adding to his growing family. The renowned actor already has a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Marie from his previous relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins named Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's relationship

Pacino and Alfallah's romantic journey reportedly began last year, and their relationship has since flourished. Alfallah describes herself as a "raconteur" on her Instagram profile, and her IMDb profile reveals her involvement as a producer in two movies currently in post-production, including the upcoming film Billy Knight, which stars none other than Pacino himself.

This news of Pacino's new addition to the family follows that of his longtime friend and fellow actor, Robert De Niro. Just last month, representatives for De Niro had confirmed that the 79-year-old actor had become a father for the seventh time.

Al Pacino and a glorious career

Pacino, born on April 25, 1940, in New York City, has established himself as one of the most revered and respected figures in the world of cinema. From a young age, Pacino's passion for acting was evident, leading him to pursue his craft at the prestigious Actors Studio. In 1972, Pacino achieved a breakthrough that would forever shape his career when he portrayed the complex and conflicted character of Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic masterpiece, The Godfather.