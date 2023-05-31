Wait, what! Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor, 29?
The Godfather actor will become a father for the fourth time. This will be Al Pacino's first child with girlfriend Noor, who is 29 years old.
Al Pacino will soon be a father again. The 83-year-old actor will be welcoming his first child with girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah, who is 29 at the moment. She is currently eight months pregnant and is in her last trimester.
How did Al Pacino and Noor meet?
Several reports claim that Noor is just a “month away from giving birth”. Noor Alfallah and The Godfather actor have been dating since April 2022. No one knew when their relationship turned serious. Rumours of their romance started circulating when Al Pacino and Noor were spotted together on dinner date outings post-pandemic. They were often spotted with family and friends. On one occasion, Al Pacino looked visibly upset with the media for clicking their pictures and following the couple on their private outings together.
Al Pacino is a father of three
This will be Al Pacino’s fourth child. The actor is also a father to daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, who he dated from 1997 to 2003.
Noor’s dating history has also been glamorous. She previously dated veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.
Robert De Niro became a father recently
In a gap of a few weeks, this is the second time we have heard about a veteran Hollywood actor becoming a new parent. Al Pacino’s Godfather co-actor Robert De Niro was reported to have welcomed his seventh child last month. He became a father to a child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. The couple has named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.
On the work front, Al Pacino boasts of stellar filmography including films like The Godfather series, Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil's Advocate, The Insider, and many others. He recently featured in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, and House of Gucci, to name a few.
