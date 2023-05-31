Wait, what! Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor, 29?

Al Pacino will soon be a father again. The 83-year-old actor will be welcoming his first child with girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah, who is 29 at the moment. She is currently eight months pregnant and is in her last trimester.

How did Al Pacino and Noor meet?

Several reports claim that Noor is just a “month away from giving birth”. Noor Alfallah and The Godfather actor have been dating since April 2022. No one knew when their relationship turned serious. Rumours of their romance started circulating when Al Pacino and Noor were spotted together on dinner date outings post-pandemic. They were often spotted with family and friends. On one occasion, Al Pacino looked visibly upset with the media for clicking their pictures and following the couple on their private outings together.