After Barbie's huge success, Mattel announces plans for American Girl doll movie

Toy company Mattel is set to bring its popular American Girl doll line to the big screen with a live-action film. The announcement follows the success of the Barbie movie, which grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Lindsey Anderson Beer, known for her work on Sierra Burgess is a Loser and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, will produce and write the screenplay for the American Girl doll movie. In a recent statement, Anderson Beer expressed her personal connection to the brand, stating, "Growing up, my sister and I were American Girl girls. They didn't feel like dolls to play with, rather real people whose worlds we got to imagine ourselves in."

The American Girl dolls, introduced in 1986, are 18-inch dolls with names and backstories released simultaneously as novels. The dolls, such as Kirsten and Molly, represent historical periods and diverse backgrounds. Kirsten, for example, is a Swedish immigrant in 1854 Minnesota, while Molly lived in Jefferson, Illinois, during World War II.

With more than 36 million dolls sold since its launch, the American Girl brand has expanded to include contemporary characters and dolls from various points in American history. The upcoming movie will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures, and Temple Hill Entertainment.

Mattel Films is actively working on live-action films for several of its brands, including Barney, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, and Wishbone. The American Girl doll movie marks another venture for the company into cinematic storytelling.