Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Stars creator Rick Harrison, died due to drug overdose

Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Stars creator Rick Harrison, is no more. Adam passed away at the age of 39 on January 20. As per the reports, Adam died of a drug overdose.



While details around his death have been kept under wraps, there is currently no information available on what circumstances led to his death. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is currently investigating the death, as per TMZ.



Harrison’s rep, Laura Herlovich, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

However, Adam has never appeared in the series. Before the show premiered in 2009, he was reportedly involved in the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. He was not linked to the shop in recent years and stayed away from the business. The American reality television show follows the daily life of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, run by the Harrison family. The unscripted series revolves around Rick Harrison, his elder son Corey, and Austin Russell (Corey's childhood friend).