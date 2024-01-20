Angus Cloud honoured at Sundance film festival during the premiere of Freaky Tales

Jay Ellis, star of the hit series Insecure, fondly remembered his late co-star Angus Cloud at the Sundance Film Festival during the premiere of their new movie, Freaky Tales. The actor praised Cloud, who tragically passed away at the age of 25 from an accidental overdose last year.

After the screening of the film, Ellis shared his experience of working with Cloud. "As we went to go do the work at the house… I got to meet Angus Cloud, and it was an absolute — we laughed the entire time, as crazy as that scene is," Ellis recalled.

He also mentioned the camaraderie between them, stating, "We had so much fun between setups. There were meltdowns, we helped each other through the meltdowns quite a few times. But it was just so dope to see this cast come together and do this movie."

Paying tribute to Cloud, Ellis emotionally expressed, "Rest in peace to Angus. He gave such a great performance and was there to have so much fun with us." The film also honours Cloud with a final title card in the credits that reads, "In loving memory of Angus Cloud."

Freaky Tales marks the first film from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck since their 2019 release, Captain Marvel. The movie, set in Cloud's native Oakland, features an ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Normani, Jack Champion, and Too Short. It stands as one of Cloud's final screen performances.

Boden too shared her appreciation for Cloud's dedication to his role in a recent interview. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she stated, "He cared so much about the role."

She added that Cloud brought a unique energy to the set, transforming his character into something beyond the ordinary. "Even in the most tense moments on set, he would bring this different energy and help break the tension. He ends up bringing this very specific, very Angus energy to the role. He totally transforms it from something that could be a very average role that you don’t think that much about into something that has a very specific life to it," she shared.