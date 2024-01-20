Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set fatal shooting case

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday (Jan 19) on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on the set of the movie 'Rust' in New Mexico.

The case was brought before a grand jury by special prosecutors earlier this week. The development occurred months after an FBI analysis report of the gun that was used during the incident came into the public domain.

Defence attorneys for Alec indicated they’ll fight the charge. "We look forward to our day in court," said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, defence attorneys for Baldwin, in an email, according to Associated Press.