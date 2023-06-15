Alec Baldwin shooting case: Prosecutors struggle to solve the mystery of live rounds
The case surrounding Alec Baldwin's tragic shooting incident, where a cinematographer called Halyna Hutchins lost her life during a rehearsal in New Mexico over a year and a half ago, remains shrouded in mystery. Despite their latest court filing suggesting that weapons expert Hannah Gutierrez-Reed may be responsible for introducing the live rounds, prosecutors have yet to provide substantial evidence. In an attempt to build their case, the Associated Press reported, they are now arguing that an evening of indulgence in alcohol and marijuana impaired Gutierrez-Reed's judgment, potentially compromising set safety. However, Gutierrez-Reed's legal team contends that prosecutors are resorting to character assassination, while skeptical legal experts question the viability of such a strategy.
What happened in the Rust shooting case?
On October 21, 2021, a bullet fired by Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico near Santa Fe set of the movie hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. The gun was a prop and Baldwin was told it was "cold" (without ammunition). While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not.
Does the prosecution's arguments hold any water?
Observers closely following the case note that the prosecution's statements in response to a defence motion lack specificity and could prove challenging to substantiate. Prosecutors claim to have witnesses who will testify to Gutierrez-Reed's drinking and marijuana use during the filming of Rust. However, she was never tested, leaving uncertainty about the evidence that could support the allegation of her potential impairment while loading the live bullet into the actor's revolver.
John Day, a criminal defence attorney based in Santa Fe, points out that prosecutors have not explicitly stated impairment but rather used the colloquial term "hungover," which allows for multiple interpretations. The absence of a clear explanation regarding the presence of live rounds on set further complicates the situation.
Gutierrez-Reed's preliminary hearing is scheduled for August, during which a judge will determine if there is sufficient probable cause for the charges to proceed. Meanwhile, prosecutors anticipate deciding whether to recharge Baldwin within the next 60 days, pending the outcome of a gun analysis.
In April, the involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin, who also served as a producer on the film, was dismissed due to new evidence and the need for further investigation.
Ted Spaulding, an Atlanta attorney not involved in the case, highlights that while proving active impairment would make negligence arguments easier, prosecutors can still contend that alcohol, drug use, and potential hangover contributed to negligence.
Ultimately, the crux of the matter hinges on whether credible evidence exists to establish a link between impaired judgment and the shooting incident. The absence of immediate testing following the tragedy leaves prosecutors with no concrete proof of marijuana use in Gutierrez-Reed's system, aside from witness testimonies.
Miguel Custodio, a Los Angeles personal injury attorney, suggests that the prosecution's insinuation of Gutierrez-Reed being hungover might actually work in the defence's favor, given the pattern of sloppiness surrounding the case. Describing her as "probably hungover" appears to be a tenuous assumption, further calling into question the prosecution's approach.
What is Rust all about?
In the lawless landscape of 1880s Kansas, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust emerges from his seclusion with a singular purpose: to save his young grandson Lucas from the gallows. Lucas, only thirteen years old, finds himself facing a grim fate, condemned to hang for an unintentional killing. Determined to protect his flesh and blood, Rust embarks on a treacherous mission to rescue Lucas and ensure his survival. Apart from Baldwin, the film also stars Travis Fimmel, Patrick Scott McDermott, Frances Fisher, and Josh Hopkins.
