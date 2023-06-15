Alec Baldwin shooting case: Prosecutors struggle to solve the mystery of live rounds

The case surrounding Alec Baldwin's tragic shooting incident, where a cinematographer called Halyna Hutchins lost her life during a rehearsal in New Mexico over a year and a half ago, remains shrouded in mystery. Despite their latest court filing suggesting that weapons expert Hannah Gutierrez-Reed may be responsible for introducing the live rounds, prosecutors have yet to provide substantial evidence. In an attempt to build their case, the Associated Press reported, they are now arguing that an evening of indulgence in alcohol and marijuana impaired Gutierrez-Reed's judgment, potentially compromising set safety. However, Gutierrez-Reed's legal team contends that prosecutors are resorting to character assassination, while skeptical legal experts question the viability of such a strategy.

What happened in the Rust shooting case?

On October 21, 2021, a bullet fired by Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico near Santa Fe set of the movie hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. The gun was a prop and Baldwin was told it was "cold" (without ammunition). While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not.

Does the prosecution's arguments hold any water?

Observers closely following the case note that the prosecution's statements in response to a defence motion lack specificity and could prove challenging to substantiate. Prosecutors claim to have witnesses who will testify to Gutierrez-Reed's drinking and marijuana use during the filming of Rust. However, she was never tested, leaving uncertainty about the evidence that could support the allegation of her potential impairment while loading the live bullet into the actor's revolver.