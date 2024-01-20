How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor is now married to girlfriend Jordana Jacobs - see pics

Actor Josh Radnor, best known for playing Ted Mosby in the American TV series How I Met Your Mother, is married! Radnor tied the knot with his girlfriend, Jordana Jacobs in an intimate wedding ceremony. Radnor and Jacobs said ''I Do'' under the light blizzard of snow at the Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday (January 20), Josh shared the happy news with the world with a set of dreamy pictures. In the caption, the filmmaker revealed that he got married two weeks ago at Cedar Lakes Estate. ''I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us.''

''I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,'' he added.



The set of photos gave a sneak peek into Josh's wedding. The first photo showed the newlywed couple passionately kissing each other.

The next picture showed the groom walking the snow path. Meanwhile, Jordana looked breathtaking in the white bridal gown with the sheer shawl.



Soon after Radnor made his marriage news official, netizens flooded the comment section with good wishes. However, some fans referenced HIMYM and wrote that he had found his Tracy.

In the show, Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), was the mother of Ted’s children.



One user wrote,''This marriage is gonna be Legen... wait for it...''



Another wrote, ''Please tell us how you met her 😍''



The third user wrote, ''I have to ask, did she have a yellow umbrella?''



As per the New York Times, Radnor met Dr. Jacobs, a clinical psychologist at a sound meditation retreat in New York.

Josh told the publication, that a voice told him, ''That’s her. That’s your woman.'' After months of dating, the couple got engaged in May last year.