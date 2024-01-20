Kim Kardashian dons $18,000 Chanel ski suit; takes style inspiration from Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian has once again proven her fashion prowess, hitting the snowy slopes of Aspen in the same leather Chanel ski suit that Victoria Beckham made famous in 2006. The reality TV star, 43, braved the cold in the 2004 Limited Edition Hooded Leather Sport Biker Jacket ($16,920) paired with matching ski pants featuring suspenders ($2,780).

The leather ensemble showcased Kardashian's curves. She complemented the look with a zip-up bodysuit, neck gaiter, mittens, snow boots, and goggles. However, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of a helmet, a safety measure disregarded by the star despite her group opting for the crucial headgear.

It seems Kardashian had this iconic look in mind for a while, as she had "liked" a photo of Victoria Beckham wearing the same suit in 2021. Unlike Beckham, Kardashian skipped the Chanel ski poles and branded skis.

Kim was accompanied by sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Taking a more practical approach to her ski-day attire, Khloé opted for a puffy black coat and matching ski pants, adding a Balenciaga cat-shaped helmet for a touch of flair. Meanwhile, Kendall stayed covered in a grey puffer jacket, black snow pants, and a sleek helmet with goggles.

The trio made the most of their celebrity-favoured Aspen trip. On Thursday night, they dined at Matsuhisa and shopped at the high-end Western store Kemo Sab. Unfazed by the freezing temperatures, Kendall flaunted a tiny one-shouldered minidress and sheer tights.