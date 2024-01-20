Zayn Malik makes a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, marking his first public event in five years

In a surprising turn of events, Zayn Malik, the renowned pop star and former One Direction member, graced the front row of the Kenzo runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, marking his first major public appearance in nearly five years. The 31-year-old singer looked sharp and stylish as he joined other notable figures like Pharrell Williams, former Christian Dior CEO Sidney Toledano, and singer Rita Ora.

Sporting a navy blue patterned tweed suit, Malik left the jacket open to reveal a crisp white dress shirt, neatly tucked into his pants. The singer showcased his heavily tattooed neck by leaving the collar partially open, completing his edgy look with a voluminous, slicked-back hairstyle and a 5-o'clock shadow.

While the reason behind Malik's surprise appearance remains unclear, the singer has long had a passion for fashion. In 2017, he collaborated with Versace on a capsule collection and even had a clothing line of his own, the now-defunct Paynt by Zayn, featuring designs inspired by his paintings and artwork.

Malik's last public appearance on the red carpet was in May 2019 at the premiere of Aladdin in Los Angeles, where he posed with collaborator Zhavia Ward for the live-action version's hit song, "A Whole New World." Since then, the UK native has kept a low profile, particularly after his highly publicised split from supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter named Khai, ended their on-and-off relationship following a tumultuous incident. Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mother, accused Malik of hitting her during a heated argument. Despite Malik denying the allegation, he pleaded no contest to harassment charges, leading to orders for anger management classes and a domestic violence program.