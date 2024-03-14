Actress Christie Brinkley reveals her basal-cell carcinoma diagnosis, know what it is

American model and actress Christie Brinkley has revealed that she has been suffering from a form of skin cancer. On Thursday (March 14), Brinkley shared her diagnosis via her social media handle.

The 70-year-old model revealed that she was diagnosed with Basal cell carcinoma and underwent surgery for the same.

In an Instagram post, Brinkley shared that she was diagnosed with basal cell Carcinoma in a very early stage, and has got it removed after a surgery procedure.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior," wrote Brinkley. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) × The model shared a carousel of photos of herself showing her a wound on her forehead.

In the caption, the model detailed her journey after being diagnosed with skin cancer saying that she caught the basal cell Carcinoma early as she went on to share how easily people can avoid it.

On the importance of sun protection, she said,'' The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat.''

Brinkley went on to add that she discovered her cancer when she visited a doctor's clinic for her daughter's checkup. She wrote, ''Doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST ! I was lucky to find mine because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up .. The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation . He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy!''

Soon after the post was shared, supporting messages started pouring in.

Brinkley is the mom of three children - two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, and a son, Jack Paris Brinkley.

Commenting on her mother's post, Alexa Ray wrote, "Love you Mom. Let’s get Arnica Cream & Supplements, it’ll help your skin heal faster."

What is Basal-cell carcinoma?

Basal-cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. It originated in the basal cells, which are the type of cells that are responsible for producing the new cells when the old cells die off.