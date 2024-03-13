Hindi podcast Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine is now available to tune into

After running a successful series of podcasts for three seasons, Audible is back with yet another high-on-demand season and this time its the story of Wolverine. The Hindi Audible Original podcast series features Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine as its hero and how he picks himself after being down and battered.

Sharad Kelkar takes over as the voice of Wolverine joining the massive Marvel universe. Others on the podcast include Mithila Palkar as Sofia, and Neelam Kothari as Jean Grey. The series also features Aadil Khan as Captain America, Vijay Vikram Singh as Professor X/Charles Xavier, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Crossbones, Aalekh Sangal as Red Skull, Chetanya Adib as Cyclops, Abish Mathew as Kevin, and Sachin Kumbhar as Bucky.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Plot

It so happened that thirty years ago, super villains won. After killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other superhero, the Red Skull took over the United States. Since that day, a traumatised Wolverine has wandered in a daze of survivor’s guilt and self-loathing over his feelings of failure to protect his fellow X-Men and their mutant students.

That’s when Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realises that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first.

Sharing his excitement on the launch of the series, Sharad Kelkar said, "Bringing Wolverine to life in Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine on Audible has been a truly special experience because he is my favourite Super Hero. Channeling the complexity of his emotions - from guilt and failure to resilience and courage through voice alone was demanding yet very satisfying for me as an artist. I hope listeners feel the intensity and depth of Wolverine's story and can take away something meaningful from his journey."

Marvel’s Wastelanders is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and will be released simultaneously in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese in the respective countries as a global audio experience with top-quality production, featuring renowned and high-profile actors in the roles of Marvel’s legendary superheroes.