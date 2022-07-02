Actress Busy Philipps arrested while protesting against Roe v. Wade's reversal

Actress Busy Phillipps was arrested in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., while she was protesting for abortion rights. In the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal that was announced on June 24, protesters from across the nation have taken to the roads to protest the overturning of a nearly 50-year-old law that guaranteed legal rights for abortion. In a video shared by Vice Media, Philipps was seen escorted by female cops and, on being asked by an onlooker about her presence at the protest, the ‘Girls5eva’ star rescinded, saying, "For equality."

The 43-year-old has been vocal about abortion rights. She had earlier shared her experience of going through an abortion as a teen. In 2019, when abortions of more than six weeks were banned in Georgia, she shared her abortion story on her now-cancelled talk show, Busy Tonight. Later in the same year, Philipps shared her story in front of a House Judiciary subcommittee discussing the dangers reproductive rights are facing in the country.

Sharing her decision to get an abortion at the age of 15, Philipps before the Judiciary Committee said, "I am so sad that we have to sit here in front of a row of politicians and give deeply personal statements."

"Will not back down. I will aid and abet abortion," she said at the protest site, as she was being detained on the grounds of blocking traffic, where she had joined Planned Parenthood leaders and activists protesting the court's decision on abortion.

"Will not back down. I will aid and abet abortion," she said at the protest site, as she was being detained on the grounds of blocking traffic,, where she had joined Planned Parenthood leaders and activists protesting the court’s decision on abortion.

Taking to her Instagram later, Philipps posted the footage of her arrest and captioned it:

"We will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans."

"I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We must ensure that it applies to all of us," she added.

The actress said that she was feeling proud to have protested alongside fellow activists from the Working Families Party, the Poor People’s Campaign, Mi Familia Vota, Catholics for Choice, the National Council of Jewish Women, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the Center for Popular Democracy.

Apart from being an advocate of reproductive rights, Philipps this week also told her country people that ‘abortion rights won’t go down without a fight’. "This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all."