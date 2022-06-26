Olivia Rodrigo slams Roe v Wade overturning, sings ‘F**k You’ to Supreme Court judges

US Supreme court is facing a vast backlash ever since they have overturned the five-decade-old rule of Roe Vs Wade, which gave the constitutional right to abortion. Celebrities from around the world are continuously criticising the new decision. Meanwhile, the Glastonbury Festival is also going on in England, the UK and our rockstar celebrities are using the musical festival to raise voice against the new decision.



After Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers condemned the Roe v. Wade reversal from the stage, Young star Olivia Rodrigo also called out the courts for reversing the abortion bill that has given rights to the states whether they want to allow this medical process to terminate the pregnancy.



Rodrigo who took the stage on Saturday said that she's devastated and her next song 'F**k You' is for the five justices of the Supreme Court who reversed the landmark ruling.



The Grammy winner invited British singer Lily Allen and together they performed the song, “F**k You.”



I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said as per Guardian. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

This year Olivia made her debut at the festival Glastonbury, "This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever," she said, per the British outlet, via People "But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday."



The 19-year-old star joins the long list of celebrities including Michelle Obama, Ariana DeBose, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, and Priyanka Chopra, who have raised voices against the law reversion.

Roe vs Wade ruling (1973) gave women's right to abortion and now the supreme court has said that individual states can now permit or ban the medical procedure themselves.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said.



"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion," he said.