Roe vs Wade Overturned: Celebrities who came out with their abortion stories

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of an authoritarian Mississippi abortion law. The decision overturns Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. It also ruled that states could regulate their own laws. The ruling shocked millions of citizens across the country and is widely seen as a huge blow to human rights and gender equality.
Soon after the announcement, several celebrities, including Elizabeth Banks, Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, and Ariana Debose, among others, expressed their disappointment at the decision and called it "devastating news." Let's have a look at a few stars who have shared their painful abortion stories.