Roe vs Wade Overturned: Celebrities who came out with their abortion stories

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 07:59 PM(IST)

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of an authoritarian Mississippi abortion law. The decision overturns Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. It also ruled that states could regulate their own laws. The ruling shocked millions of citizens across the country and is widely seen as a huge blow to human rights and gender equality.

Soon after the announcement, several celebrities, including Elizabeth Banks, Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, and Ariana Debose, among others, expressed their disappointment at the decision and called it "devastating news." Let's have a look at a few stars who have shared their painful abortion stories. 
 

Phoebe Bridgers

The 27-year-old singer, on her Instagram story, shared her story of the abortion she had in October last year when the news of the US Supreme Court planning to vote to strike down Roe V. Wade broke in May 2022.

Taking to her social media account, the singer wrote, "I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access." 

Phoebe then shared a link to places where people can donate to assist other women in need.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Uma Thurman 

Uma Thurman wrote a personal essay for the Washington Post about how she became pregnant as a teen and had to terminate the pregnancy, and how that abortion still bothers her to this day. Thurman, who is a mother of three children, further said: "Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be."

"To all of you—to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies' rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus—I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters," Thurman wrote in response to the Texas restrictive law that makes abortion illegal after six weeks. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Ashley Judd 

The actress, at the 2019 Women in the World summit, disclosed that one of her three rapes had resulted in impregnating her and that she had been thankful to have had the option to end that pregnancy.

Judd said, "I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion. Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would've had to co-parent with my rapist." The actress further added, "Having safe access to abortion was personally important to me and, as I said earlier, democracy starts with our skin. We're not supposed to regulate what we choose to do with our insides.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Busy Philipps

On one of the episodes of her talk show, ‘Busy Tonight,' Philipps put her story out about abortion as a response to Georgia’s controversial abortion law.

"I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country," said. 

Later, the actress encouraged women to share their abortion stories on Twitter with the hashtag # youknowme. Philipps had earlier spoken about her abortion in her memoir, ‘This Will Only Hurt a Little’. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Nicki Minaj

In 2014, Nicki Minaj said she thought she "was going to die" after finding out the fact that she became pregnant in her teen years. In her album 'The Pinkprint', she hinted at this experience.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

