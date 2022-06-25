Roe vs Wade Overturned: Celebrities who came out with their abortion stories

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman wrote a personal essay for the Washington Post about how she became pregnant as a teen and had to terminate the pregnancy, and how that abortion still bothers her to this day. Thurman, who is a mother of three children, further said: "Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be."

"To all of you—to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies' rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus—I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters," Thurman wrote in response to the Texas restrictive law that makes abortion illegal after six weeks.



(Photograph:Instagram)