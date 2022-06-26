Major Highlights of Glastonbury festival 2022: Paul McCartney, Grohl, Springsteen and more perform

As many say, "Walking through the Glastonbury festival’s gates feels like leaving the real world behind," this year's festivalgoers left their worries and stress at home and reached Somerset, England to witness its extravagant 50th anniversary from their own two eyes. Returning to the town after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-day event for contemporary performing arts started on Wednesday, June 22 and ended on Sunday, June 26. Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar headlined the festival and took over the Pyramid Stage while Diana Ross got the 'Legends' slot.

Here're major highlights from the music festival.