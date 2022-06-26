Major Highlights of Glastonbury festival 2022: Paul McCartney, Grohl, Springsteen and more perform

As many say, "Walking through the Glastonbury festival’s gates feels like leaving the real world behind," this year's festivalgoers left their worries and stress at home and reached Somerset, England to witness its extravagant 50th anniversary from their own two eyes. Returning to the town after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-day event for contemporary performing arts started on Wednesday, June 22 and ended on Sunday, June 26. Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar headlined the festival and took over the Pyramid Stage while Diana Ross got the 'Legends' slot.

Here're major highlights from the music festival.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, the youngest ever headliner of the festival, looked every bit gorgeous as she gave an engaging performance at Glastonbury. Her enthusiasm was infectious as she sang her biggest hits like 'Bury a Friend' and 'Bad Guy'. She introduced the ballad 'Your Power' by calling the overturning of Roe Vs Wade “a dark day for women”.

Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen

Sir Paul McCartney called US rock legends Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen to the Pyramid stage and the trio gave a power-packed performance at the festival on Saturday night.

Olivia Rodrigo

US singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo performed on the Other Stage at the festival on Saturday. Held in Pilton village, Somerset, south-west England, the five-day event had many international artists in its lineup.

Joy Crookes

British singer-songwriter Joy Crookes also performed on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury festival. More than 200,000 music fans descend on the English countryside this week as it returned after a three-year hiatus. 

Ukranian rap band Kalush Orchestra

Members of the Ukrainian rap band Kalush Orchestra took over the stage and gave an intense performance in front of thousands of festivalgoers. Known for their unique mix of styles such as folk, rap, and hip-hop, the band emerged as the winner of the Eurovision song contest 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion took over the Other Stage on Saturday night and performed in an all-black boss girl look. Just like Billie, the rapper also condemned US Supreme Court's verdict on abortion rights.

Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gave a surprise appearance at the festival and she warned the party-goers about the world facing a “total natural catastrophe”. She advised citizens to take urgent action.

