Aaron Paul doesn't get any residuals from Breaking Bad streams on Netflix: I don't get a piece

In a recent interview, Aaron Paul, renowned for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in the hit series Breaking Bad, opened up about a pressing issue plaguing actors in the digital age — the lack of payments for their work's streams on platforms like Netflix. This concern is at the forefront of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has brought to light the challenges actors face in an evolving entertainment landscape.

Residuals dilemma

Traditionally, actors have received residuals, essentially royalties, when their work is rerun or syndicated on television networks. However, streaming services have disrupted this traditional model, raising questions about fair compensation. Paul revealed that he doesn't receive any share of the revenue generated by Breaking Bad on Netflix, despite its continued popularity on the platform.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, if we’re being totally honest, and that’s insane to me. Shows live forever on these streamers, and it goes through waves. I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix. I think a lot of these streamers, they know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage, and now it’s time to pony up. And that’s just one of the things that we’re fighting for," he told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Breaking Bad remains a fan favourite, consistently trending on Netflix and attracting new viewers. Paul highlighted the enduring appeal of the show, saying that it lives on through these streaming services. His frustration is emblematic of a broader industry concern — actors missing out on their fair share of the streaming revenue pie.

Streaming revolution

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have fundamentally transformed how we consume content. Unlike traditional linear networks, these platforms offer content indefinitely, which generates substantial revenue for streaming companies. However, this revenue is not always equitably distributed to the actors and creators who played a pivotal role in making the content successful.

Paul's criticism echoes the sentiments of many in the industry who believe that streaming giants should offer fair compensation for the perpetual use of their work. This call for change aims to create a more equitable system that acknowledges the lasting value of content on streaming platforms.

