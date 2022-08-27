Why Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad' is one of TV's best-ever characters

Aaron Paul turns 43 today. The American actor is best known for his multiple award-winning performance as Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad', one of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time. Pinkman was the sidekick of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns into Heisenberg, a dreaded drug lord, after his cancer diagnosis. Throughout Walter's descent into devilry, Pinkman remains his, admittedly reluctant, companion and that remains true also for most of White's crimes. But while Walt would not hesitate to murder anybody if it meant accomplishing his goals, Pinkman, while clearly a flawed man, had conscience. And since he was our window into White's dark soul, we ended up sympathising him particularly when he finally disentangles himself from Walt.

On Paul's birthday, let's take a look at what made his character so compelling.