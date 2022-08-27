Why Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad' is one of TV's best-ever characters

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat | Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:24 PM(IST)

Aaron Paul turns 43 today. The American actor is best known for his multiple award-winning performance as Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad', one of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time. Pinkman was the sidekick of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns into Heisenberg, a dreaded drug lord, after his cancer diagnosis. Throughout Walter's descent into devilry, Pinkman remains his, admittedly reluctant, companion and that remains true also for most of White's crimes. But while Walt would not hesitate to murder anybody if it meant accomplishing his goals, Pinkman, while clearly a flawed man, had conscience. And since he was our window into White's dark soul, we ended up sympathising him particularly when he finally disentangles himself from Walt.

On Paul's birthday, let's take a look at what made his character so compelling.

View in App

Aaron Paul delivered one of TV's best-ever performances

Paul's performance as Pinkman ranks as one of the very best when it comes to the television medium. Since Pinkman was often your average junkie and layabout, it seemed easy. It was anything but. Paul made it look easy. He was somehow even better in 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie', the spinoff prequel movie.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jesse Pinkman was our perspective towards Walter White

Jesse served as audience surrogate in 'Breaking Bad'. We learned a lot about Walt through his conversations with Jesse.,
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jesse Pinkman was a complex, well-rounded character

When we were introduced to Jesse, he was a crystal meth junkie and a small time drug dealer. But as we came to know him, more facets of his personality emerged. Turns out, he was not a bad human as far as characters from the so-called 'Breaking Bad' universe went. He was good at heart. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jesse Pinkman tried to stop Walt from going full Heisenberg

Jesse often tried to play spoilsport for Walt's devilish schemes. He tried to stop him from killing the worst version of himself. He was ultimately unsuccessful in his endeavours, but at least he tried. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jesse was a comic relief

He was brought in much-needed comedy in what was a mostly grim world. He, along with Saul Goodman, would have fitted nicely in a sitcom -- they could be that funny.
 

(Photograph:Others)

He loved children

Whatever Jesse's flaws, he loved children. We saw numerous examples of this throughtout the series. Once we saw him entertaining the unfortunate son of Spooge. To cheer him up he plays peekaboo with him. It was a sweet and heartbreaking scene.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jesse Pinkman got the better dialogue among the two

While Walt was clearly the smarter one, Jesse had a way with words that Walt could not match. In one scene he says, "What if this is like math, or algebra? And you add a plus douchebag to a minus douchebag, and you get, like, zero douchebags?" And while introducing Saul Goodman, he tells Walt, “You don’t need a criminal lawyer. You need a criminal lawyer.”
 

(Photograph:Others)

Jesse had a redemption arc

While Walt did not have any redemption story, and perhaps he was too far gone to be redeemed, Jesse's story continued in 'El Camino'. He shook off the now metaphorical shackles of his torment at the hands of Neo-Nazis and built a new life for himself in Alaska.

(Photograph:Others)

Read in App