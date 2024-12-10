New Delhi

It’s been two decades since we last saw Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later. Now, a sequel is on its way and from the looks of the trailer, the film makes for an interesting watch. The film is by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland and plays on the original zombie apocalypse film.

The trailer features a post-apocalyptic world in which Aaron Taylor-Johnson walks the green fields of England wielding a bow and arrow as recording of Rudyard Kipling’s war poem Boots plays.

The trailer interestingly features Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy who looks like he’s a zombie named Jim now. He looms large over Jodie Comer‘s character, after being infected with the “Rage Virus.”

Cillian Murphy not only stars in the film but also serves as an executive producer.

28 Years Later: What to expect

The film’s trailer teases the tagline, “Time didn’t heal anything.” The film is slated for release on June 20, 2025, and serves as the first part of a 28 Years Later trilogy. Franchise newcomers include Taylor-Johnson, Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, and Jack O’Connell.

Andrew MacDonald and Peter Rice serve as producers alongside Alex Garland and Danny Boyle. 28 Years Later is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with BFI, DNA Films, and Decibel Films.

