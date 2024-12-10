New Delhi

Is Chris Evans, aka Captain America (at least up until Avengers: Endgame) thinking of returning to Marvel films? Reports suggest that the ace actor might return in Avengers: Doomsday. Having played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Chris Evans might take up a new role or his shield once again (who knows?).

For the unversed, Chris Evans was shown as having aged and becoming an old man towards the climax of Avengers: Endgame. His character then gives up on the Captain America shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson (who is assumed to become Captain America in the future chapters of Avengers films).

Currently, there is not known much about Avengers: Doomsday but we are told that Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) will be back too but as Doctor Victor von Doom, the main villain for the Fantastic Four. If that is the standard now, Chris Evans could also be given a new role and not of Captain America although we would love to see him donning the Captain’s suit.

Chris Evans last showed up in a scene-stealing role in Deadpool & Wolverine as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, his character from Fox’s 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.

Chris Evans first appeared as Captain America superhero in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and reprised the role in the sequels Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, in addition to starring in four Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday: Director, Release Date

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo brothers are also directing Avengers: Secret Wars which will conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2026, with Secret Wars expected to land a year later on May 7, 2027.