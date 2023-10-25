45 years of Halloween: The slasher film that launched a thousand others

When John Carpenter's Halloween first graced the silver screen in 1978, it did so with a modest budget and the humble intentions of scaring the living daylights out of its audience. Fast forward 45 years, and this iconic film has not only become a cornerstone of the horror genre but has also left an enduring mark on the broader landscape of cinema. As we celebrate its 45th anniversary, let's take a closer look at what made Halloween so good, its enduring influence, and why it remains a Halloween treat for moviegoers of all ages.

The simple, yet ingenious plot

The beauty of Halloween lies in its simplicity. The movie introduced us to the embodiment of evil in the form of Michael Myers, a deranged killer who escapes from a mental institution and returns to his hometown to wreak havoc. His prey? A group of unsuspecting babysitters, with Laurie Strode (played brilliantly by Jamie Lee Curtis) at the forefront. Carpenter's decision to make Michael a seemingly unstoppable force of evil rather than a mere mortal elevated the film beyond its contemporaries.

Pioneering the slasher subgenre

Halloween played a pivotal role in defining and popularising the slasher subgenre, setting the stage for countless imitators and franchises to follow. Its use of suspense, tense pacing, and an eerie, minimalist score composed by Carpenter himself made it the blueprint for what would become an entire horror subculture. Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and Leatherface all owe a debt to the masked murderer in Halloween.

Jamie Lee Curtis: The ultimate scream queen

While the character of Michael Myers is undeniably central to the film's success, Jamie Lee Curtis is the heart and soul of Halloween. Her portrayal of Laurie Strode as the quintessential final girl turned her into the ultimate scream queen, and her genuine performance adds depth and authenticity to the movie. Laurie Strode wasn't just a damsel in distress; she was smart, resourceful, and relatable, and her character set a standard for female protagonists in horror films.

Suspense over splatter

Halloween, despite being a slasher film, is not a gorefest; instead, it relies on tension, suspense, and the unknown to send shivers down your spine. In a genre where buckets of fake blood are often the stars, Halloween proves that less can be more. The anticipation of violence is often more horrifying than the gore itself, and Carpenter mastered this art to near perfection.

The legacy lives on

Halloween has spawned numerous sequels, reboots, and spin-offs, with the 2018 soft reboot and its 2021 and 2023 sequels being notable standouts. The franchise continues to captivate both die-hard fans and new generations of horror enthusiasts, and Michael Myers remains one of the most enduring and recognisable figures in the genre.

Beyond the films, Halloween has influenced the way we think about horror. It's the film that made us lock our doors, peer through the curtains at rustling leaves, and remember that evil can come to your doorstep on the spookiest night of the year.

So, as we celebrate its 45th anniversary, let's tip our hats to John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the entire cast and crew for giving us a film that is as timeless as it is terrifying.

And as Halloween, the celebration I mean, approaches, it might be time for a rewatch.

