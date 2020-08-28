Top 5 Hollywood news today: Selena Gomez shares teaser of her new song with Blackpink, Katy Perry releases new album

Just days after she delivered her first child, a baby girl, pop star Katy Perry has now released her new album, which is her sixth. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez teased fans with a glimpse of her new song with K-pop band Blackpink. Here are the top stories of the day

'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin makes us feel old with this tweet: I'm 40



For all the people who grew up watching ‘Home Alone’ as kids it’s time for a reality check. In a tweet, the ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin pointed out that he is 40. He wrote, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/home-alone-actor-macaulay-culkin-makes-us-feel-old-with-this-tweet-im-40-323559

Joe Ruby, co-creator of Scooby-Doo, no more at 87



Animation veteran who co-created the iconic character of Scooby Doo, Joe Ruby is no more. He died at the age of 87 at his Los Angeles home in the Westlake Village section. Joe Ruby was a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee as he oversaw Saturday morning children’s programming at CBS and ABC.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/joe-ruby-co-creator-of-scooby-doo-no-more-at-87-323601

Selena Gomez, Blackpink star in teaser for their 'Ice Cream' music video



In a sweet collaboration, Selena Gomez and Korean pop band Blackpink have collaborated for something special. The collaboration is even sweeter because it’s not only called ‘Ice Cream’ but it has a sweet video of them bringing in dollops of the world’s favorite dessert.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/selena-gomez-blackpink-star-in-teaser-for-their-ice-cream-music-video-323564

Katy Perry drops new album 'Smile' days after giving birth to baby girl



Katy Perry released her new album 'Smile', two days after giving birth to a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer dropped her sixth studio album. "Its here! Its really here!'' Perry wrote to her fans on social media. "I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #Smile is out everywhere now!love you guys so much enjoy''.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/katy-perry-drops-new-album-smile-days-after-giving-birth-to-baby-girl-323726

R Kelly attacked in prison by fellow inmate



R Kelly was recently attacked by a fellow inmate in his jail cell. The incident occurred at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where the inmate started "punching" Kelly reportedly who was sitting on his bed.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/r-kelly-attacked-in-prison-by-fellow-inmate-323678