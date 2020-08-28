Katy Perry drops new album 'Smile' days after giving birth to baby girl

Katy Perry released her new album 'Smile', two days after giving birth to a baby girl.



The 35-year-old singer dropped her sixth studio album. "Its here! Its really here!'' Perry wrote to her fans on social media. "I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #Smile is out everywhere now!love you guys so much enjoy''.

"Sent from my hospital bed lol." the Emmy-nominated singer added. The new album comes with 12 songs from Perry, including 'Daises', 'Never Really Over', 'What Makes A Woman' and 'Harleys In Hawaii'.

The 'Roar' singer announced the birth of her girl, on her Instagram account, "floating with love and wonder", she wrote alongside a black and white picture of them holding the baby’s tiny hand.

Katy and Orlando Bloom are the Unicef goodwill ambassadors, and so they have set up a donation page to celebrate their child's arrival.



"By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity," they said. Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second.