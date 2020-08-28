Katy Perry drops new album 'Smile' days after giving birth to baby girl

Katy Perry Photograph:( Instagram )
Katy Perr's new album 'Smile' is her sixth studio album.
Katy Perry released her new album 'Smile', two days after giving birth to a baby girl.
The 35-year-old singer dropped her sixth studio album. "Its here! Its really here!'' Perry wrote to her fans on social media. "I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #Smile is out everywhere now!love you guys so much enjoy''.
"Sent from my hospital bed lol." the Emmy-nominated singer added. The new album comes with 12 songs from Perry, including 'Daises', 'Never Really Over', 'What Makes A Woman' and 'Harleys In Hawaii'.
The 'Roar' singer announced the birth of her girl, on her Instagram account, "floating with love and wonder", she wrote alongside a black and white picture of them holding the baby’s tiny hand.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Katy and Orlando Bloom are the Unicef goodwill ambassadors, and so they have set up a donation page to celebrate their child's arrival.
"By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your heart can bloom with generosity," they said. Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second.