'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin makes us feel old with this tweet: I'm 40

Macaulay Culkin Photograph:( Twitter )
‘Home Alone’ was a famous franchise of films that starred Macaulay as a kid who gets left behind at home and two kidnappers hatch plans to kidnap the child.
For all the people who grew up watching ‘Home Alone’ as kids it’s time for a reality check.
In a tweet, the ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin pointed out that he is 40. He wrote, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”
“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job,” he added.
Hey guys, wanna feel old?— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020
I'm 40.
You're welcome.
Posted on August 27, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million likes and tons of comments from netizens.
Read some of the comments here:
Aye! 🙌🏾 Going through some childhood stuff recently I found a binder I kept that was just dedicated to you 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🤷🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/YFe51J9k6U— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) August 26, 2020
Nope, you're still 8 years old foiling the Wet Bandits! pic.twitter.com/9E1y159GLw— Mickey Mouth 😷 (@MickeyMouth1) August 26, 2020
