'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin makes us feel old with this tweet: I'm 40

WION Web Team New Delhi Aug 28, 2020, 07.53 AM(IST)

Macaulay Culkin Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

‘Home Alone’ was a famous franchise of films that starred Macaulay as a kid who gets left behind at home and two kidnappers hatch plans to kidnap the child.

For all the people who grew up watching ‘Home Alone’ as kids it’s time for a reality check. 

In a tweet, the ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin pointed out that he is 40. He wrote, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job,” he added.

‘Home Alone’ was a famous franchise of films that starred Macaulay as a kid who gets left behind at home and two kidnappers hatch plans to kidnap the child. Macaulay played Kevin as a kid.

Posted on August 27, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million likes and tons of comments from netizens. 

Read some of the comments here:

