'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin makes us feel old with this tweet: I'm 40

For all the people who grew up watching ‘Home Alone’ as kids it’s time for a reality check.

In a tweet, the ‘Home Alone’ actor Macaulay Culkin pointed out that he is 40. He wrote, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

“It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job,” he added.

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020 ×

‘Home Alone’ was a famous franchise of films that starred Macaulay as a kid who gets left behind at home and two kidnappers hatch plans to kidnap the child. Macaulay played Kevin as a kid.

Posted on August 27, the clip has garnered over 1.7 million likes and tons of comments from netizens.

Read some of the comments here:

Aye! 🙌🏾 Going through some childhood stuff recently I found a binder I kept that was just dedicated to you 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/YFe51J9k6U — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) August 26, 2020 ×

Nope, you're still 8 years old foiling the Wet Bandits! pic.twitter.com/9E1y159GLw — Mickey Mouth 😷 (@MickeyMouth1) August 26, 2020 ×

