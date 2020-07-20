Top 5 Hollywood news today: Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

Here are the top 5 stories of the day:

Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 presidential bid

US rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday at the chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump as president in November elections. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ cars to go up for auction

The auction includes more than 850 items, ranging in price from $100 to $500,000. Read more

Amber Heard says ex-husband Johnny Depp threatened to kill her

Amber Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article. Read more

August Alsina gives his spin to Jada Pinkett Smith's words, drops new single 'Entanglements'

"I got into an entanglement with August," Jada told her husband, Will Smith in an interview. Read more

Aishwarya Rai's 'Pink Panther 2' co-star Steve Martin wishes her speedy recover from Covid-19

"I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther," Steve Martin wrote on Twitter. Read more