Aishwarya Rai's 'Pink Panther 2' co-star Steve Martin wishes her speedy recover from Covid-19

Much before Priyanka Chopra became a global icon, it was Aishwarya Rai who was considered a face of Bollywood in the west. Rai featured in several prominent Hollywood films including 'Pink Panther 2'.



As Aishwarya Rai and her family including daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, her 'Pink Panther' co-star actor Steve Martin has wished her a speedy recovery.



"I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in 'Pink Panther'," Martin wrote on Twitter.

I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) July 19, 2020 ×

Aishwarya and her daughter were home-quarantined at home initially but were shifted to hospital on Friday where Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are being treated for COVID since July 11.