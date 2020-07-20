August Alsina gives his spin to Jada Pinkett Smith's words, drops new single 'Entanglements'

Days after actress Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to an affair with singer August Alsina a few years back, the singer has given his own spin to Jada's words and made into a song.



August's new song is titled 'Entanglements'- a term that Jada had used to describe ger affair with him while sitting across her husband, actor Will Smith during an interview.



"The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets," Alsina sings on the new track, called 'Entanglements' with rapper Rick Ross.



"I got into an entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith told her husband, Will Smith. The couple came together for a special edition of her 'Red Table Talk' show on Facebook on July 10 to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with the singer.

In Pics: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: A Timeline of their romance, marriage and cheating rumours

Jada had recalled how the couple were going through a difficult phase in their lives and briefly separated when she got into a relationship with August Alsina.



Earlier in an interview with radio host Angela Yee, Alsina said he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997.



"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," Alsina said during the interview. "Due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing."



Both Will and Jada have denied Alsina's statement and stated that the Hollywood actor had never given his belssings to the relationship.