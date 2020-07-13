Will Smith and Jada Pinkett: A Timeline of their romance, marriage and cheating rumours
One of Hollywood's iconic couple, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in the news ever since cheating rumours have spiked. From raising three kids together to fighting rumours about their marriage, the couple has stood strong in all these years.
Start of their romance
Jada Pinkett and Will Smith met briefly on the set of 1990s sitcom 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'. Jada had auditioned for a role as Smith's character's girlfriend on the '90s sitcom but she didn't get the part as she was too short. The role went to Nia Long.
Will Smith was then married to Sheree Zampino but after his split from Sheree, Smith asked Pinkett, ''Are you seeing anybody?'' When she said no, he replied, ''Cool. You’re seeing me now''.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Marriage
After two years of dating, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot on New Year's eve. At the time, Pinkett was pregnant with their first child, Jaden.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Family
Jada Smith gave birth to her first boy Jaden on July 8, 1998. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Willow Smith, on October 31, 2000.
The two kids proved they have a knack for acting like parents. In 2006, Jaden appeared in his dad’s movie 'The Pursuit of Happyness' as his son. Willow appeared in 'I Am Legend' alongside her father and in 2010 released her song, 'Whip My Hair'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Played a couple in film 'Ali'
The couple starred together in the 2001 movie 'Ali' in which Will Smith Played Muhammad Ali and Jada Pinkett portrayed his wife's role, Sonji Roi. The film focuses on ten years in the life of the boxer Muhammad Ali, from 1964 to 1974.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Their first show together 'All of us'
In year 2003, Will and Jada Smith starred in their first show together, 'All of Us' . The show was written and directed by Smiths, and the series ran for four seasons before eventually getting canceled in 2007.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk has sort-of become a highlight in the couple's life now as it has featured the most recent controversy in Smith family -- cheating and affair news of Jada Pinkett. Jada responded to August Alsina's claims of having cheated on Will Smith during their marriage. Earlier, Pinkett had denied, but in their Red Table Talk Facebook series she admitted that she had an affair with the Alsina but that was at a time when the couple was on a break.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Open marriage?
In 2013, People magazine along with other publications speculated that the pair engages in relationships outside of their marriage. In early 2013, Pinkett Smith denied being in an open relationship. She said, "I’ve always told Will, 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay."
In 2015, Will Smiths confirmed their marriage is rock solid. he then said, "With Jada, I stood up in front of God and said, 'Til death do us part,' Smith said. "So there are two possible outcomes. One, we are going to be together till death, or two, I am dead."
The couple continue to stay strong amid cheating scandal and more.