Jennifer Aniston posts picture of friend on ventilator, urging people to wear masks

Jennifer Aniston has something important to say. In a recent picture, Jennifer urged her fans to take care of themselves during COVID-19 wearing masks and others. But the picture is quite graphic!

Jennifer shared a picture of a male friend who is holed up in a ventilator. Thankfully, the friend is now healthy and recovering well as she mentioned that the picture dates back to the month of April.

She wrote, “This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask. Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

She concluded: “PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

In the next picture, she then poses with former co-star and good friend Courteney Cox as they both wear masks.

