Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to purchase an island together?

For all those who love reading about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, here’s another one! There are rumours that the couple are planning to buy a private island together.

Having fanned rumours of them coming together after they brushed paths at the SAG Awards 2020, Jen and Brad are reportedly looking to buy a 16-hectare Double Island situated off the coast of Queensland.

The island is currently owned by Benny Wu. If you are wondering why the name of the venue sounds familiar, it is because they once partied on the property.

According to a report, "The deal would be hard to resist. This is a dream project for both of them. They’ve got a bunch of friends ready to invest if expenses get out of hand too. Everyone knows anything they do together would make bank, but there is part of them that would want to keep something like Double Island to themselves.”

There has been no revert from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

