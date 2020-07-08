Adam Sandler's upcoming film 'Hubie Halloween' to start shoot in Los Angeles

With Hollywood restarting work as restrictions ease around the world amid COVID-19, Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix film will be among the first films to kickstart production this weekend.

Titled ‘Hubie Halloween’, the film’s first shoot day is scheduled for July 11.

The first day shoot scene centers primarily on Julie Brown, who stars in the comedy along with Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis and Kenan Thompson.

The film is directed by Mr. Deeds' Steven Brill and is written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.

The film was previously shot in Massachusetts in July of last year.

The film’s crew has had its COVID-19 tests done and were told to quarantine for the rest of the week until Saturday's shoot.