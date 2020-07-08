Justin Timberlake calls for the removal of confederate statues across US

Justin Timberlake is the latest celebrity to demand the removal of confederate statues from various parts of the US. The singer-actor took to Instagram on Monday to demand the removal of the status amid protests across the country.

"A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee...a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple," Timberlake wrote in his caption.

He wrote a long caption as he posted a video featuring the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) deputy legal director Jeffrey Robinson. In the video, Robinson can be seen saying the top 10 states with confederate monuments "account for over 4,000 lynchings in 73 years from 1977 to 1950."

"This is when you hear 'But that’s all in the past'. So let’s be clear... those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country," the post further read.

The singer added that there are about " 1,848 confederate statues" still standing in the United States.



"More than half are in The South, and it's not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners," Timberlake wrote. "If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down."

But let's remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country's vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it's a step towards progress and actual equality for all," Timberlake concluded.



Timberlake joins Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon and several other celebrities who have recently been vocal of the racial injustice in America clear. Earlier, singer Faith Hill urged her native state of Mississippi's state legislature to replace its flag featuring the Confederate emblem.