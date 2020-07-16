This Jennifer Aniston look-alike is breaking the internet, see pics inside

The internet might have just given us Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger and we’re not sure whether the Hollywood actress knows this herself.

Trending on the net, this mom beauty has been trending as people find uncann similarities with the ‘Friends’ actor. Sporting the same face cut, sparkling light blue-grey eyes and almost similar hair cut that accentuates their face, the two women could pass off as one another in public.

The picture made it to the internet when a California-based hairstylist Stephanie Carrillo took a picture of her client named Caitlin who looks eerily close in resemblance to Jennifer Aniston. While posting the picture, the hairstylist wrote, “I can assure you she is not Jennifer Aniston.”

Talking to a channel, Stephanie said, “She has been a long time client of mine and all her transformations have been reposted and each time people go nuts, saying ‘Is it, Jennifer? Hello Rachel Green? We’ve had fun.”

Meanwhile, when the news reached the Jennifer Aniston look-alike girl Caitlin, she said, “I have gotten the ‘You look like Rachel from “Friends”‘ or ‘You look like Jennifer Aniston’ comments since I was in high school. I’ve never understood it as I think Jennifer is far more beautiful, and I’m sincerely flattered by the comparison.”

She added, “Even before the comments I’ve always been a huge fan of hers. She’s gorgeous inside and out.”

We wonder how Jennifer will react once the news reaches here.