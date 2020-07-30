Check out first look photos of Sarah Paulson from 'Ratched', prequel to 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'

The first look photos from Netflix’s ‘Ratched’ are out. Actress Sarah Paulson will be seen taking up the role of an antihero in the project that is a prequel to classic film ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’.

The drama will star Sarah Paulson as the Nurse Mildred Ratched, the character played by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 movie based on Ken Kesey's book.

The film ‘Ratched’ is set to premiere on September 18 on Netflix.

Talking about how Sarah got the role, she said that the executive producer of the film Ryan Murphy came to her and pitched her saying, "Lady, do you want to have some like Walter White shit happen?"

According to Sarah, the film is "complicated and dark and not what I expected, and totally terrifying. It's more psychological than murder-scary where somebody jumps out from behind you. It's sort of a meditation on someone's psychological strengths or weaknesses."

Set in 1947, Ratched follows Mildred as she seeks work at a psychiatric hospital in Northern California "where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind," per the show's official logline. "On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

The cast also includes Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okenedo and Vincent D'Onofrio.

