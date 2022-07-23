‘John Wick 4’ trailer: Keanu Reeves’ Baba Yaga is back with vengeance

Our first look at ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was unveiled during the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con. The third film ended with Keanu Reeves’ assassin being shot by Ian McShane’s Winston. Wick was last seen with the Bowering King (Laurence Fishburne), and both are united in their notice: to bring down the High Table, the fictional council of the most powerful crime lords in the world.

The franchise began with 2014’s ‘John Wick’, in which he goes after a Russian criminal outfit after the scion kills his puppy. Of course, whoever hurts an innocent animal deserves Wick’s vengeance, but then along the way he has angered some many powerful people in his secret world of criminal organisations, and they want him dead.

But killing John isn’t easy, something dozens of dead would-be killers of him have learned over the last three films.

The franchise is known for some of the best stunts and action that is granular and authentic, instead of driven by computer generated imagery. The director himself Chad Stahelski was a stunt coordinator once and helped Reeves on the ‘The Matrix’.

‘John Wick 4’ releases on March 24, 2023.