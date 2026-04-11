/Millie Bobby Brown's film Perfect scrapped by Netflix after actress quits; Here's what we know

Millie Bobby Brown, who gained global stardom with the hit show Stranger Things, which concluded with its fifth season, is back in headlines. The actress who was supposed to be part of a film titled Perfect has reportedly walked from it. Let's delve in to know the main reason behind the exit.

Why did Millie Bobby Brown exit the movie? Perfect?

The Enola Holmes actress has departed the sports film Perfect because of the creative differences.

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with producers, as per the report of Deadline. Millie Bobby Brown was reportedly set to play US Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in the biopic, who rose to fame as a member of the Magnificent Seven.

The women's gymnastics team won the country's first-ever gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, despite Kerri's injury. Reportedly, the filming was supposed to begin this summer but has now been shelved.

The script was being written by Ronnie Sandahi, but no further details had been released. Gia Coppola was reportedly said to be directing the project but was later replaced by Cate Shortland after stepping down.

About Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown gained international recognition for playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2013, Brown made her acting debut as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, a spin-off of Once Upon a Time, portraying the role of Young Alice. In 2014, she had a starring role in the BBC America paranormal drama-thriller series Intruders as Madison O'Donnell. She made guest appearances in the CBS police procedural drama NCIS, the ABC sitcom Modern Family and the ABC medical drama series Grey's Anatomy.