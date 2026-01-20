/Shah Rukh Khan shares a frame with Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jun-jae at Joy Awards 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s fame transcends borders. The actor recently made headlines as he walked the lavender carpet at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia and looked striking in a black suit, sporting a salt and pepper look. A video and a photograph from the event have surfaced online showing him in the same frame as Millie Bobby Brown and Squid Game star Lee Jun-jae. Fans cannot stop gushing at the photo where the three popular stars can be seen sharing the same frame.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Lee Jung-jae and Millie Bobby Brown

On Monday, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and presenter of the Joy Awards, Turki Alalshikh, shared a photo featuring all the international artistes who attended the ceremony posing together. Everyone’s got excited to see Shah Rukh Khan standing alongside Lee Jung-jae and Millie Bobby Brown in the same frame.

The photo was widely discussed online with fans expressing excitement at seeing the three stars sharing a frame.

One fan shared the image and wrote, “Never thought I’d see Millie and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame.”

Another commented, “Literally, I’m screaming.” One wrote, “What in the world crossover is this?” while another added, “Legendary energy.”

“No 1 King, No 11 Jane, both in the same frame,” wrote a fan, and another wrote, “SRK and Millie Bobby Brown in the same frame wasn’t on my bingo card.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had earlier met and posed for a selfie with Lee Jung-jae at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. The Squid Game actor had shared the photo on his social media and captioned it as, “Honoured to be with a respected icon, Mr Shah Rukh Khan.” The picture quickly went viral

