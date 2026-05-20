/Meryl Streep, Martin Short reignite dating rumours with cozy dinner in London | See pics

Meryl Streep and Martin Short were recently spotted sharing a warm and intimate dinner in London, reigniting rumours surrounding a possible romance. The actor duo has sparked dating buzz ever since starring together in Only Murders in the Building.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short enjoy a dinner date

The two were photographed at a restaurant during a quiet evening out by a fan who happened to be dining at the same venue. The now-viral image online has triggered fresh conversation about the nature of their relationship, and fans can't stop adoring the bond between the rumoured couple.

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In a viral photo, Meryl and Martin appear comfortable and relaxed as they sat close together in a booth, reportedly laughing and chatting throughout the evening.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the viral photos, one user wrote, "What love in its simplest form looks like," while another added, "Just two people, having dinner. That's the whole goal." "They look too cute together," said another. A user who shared details about the encounter called the interaction "full of laughs and tender gestures."

Meryl Streep and Martin Short's dating rumours

Speculation about the alleged couple came to the spotlight in early 2024 after they were spotted attending the 81st Golden Globe Awards together. As per reports, they appeared close throughout the event.

However, at the time, representatives for Martin denied the rumours. He also addressed the reports during an appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher, saying, "We're not a couple. We are just very close friends."

Even after the denials, the actors continued to make public appearances together over the past year, including dinner outings and red carpet events connected to Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short's work front