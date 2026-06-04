/Masters of the Universe Review: A visually stunning adventure of He-Man that fails to deliver the magic

He-Man still has many fans around the world. A muscle-bound hero of 1980's pop culture, who is remembered by many as a toy line and animated series. But director Travis Knight brought him back to the big screen with Masters of the Universe to treat the audience to a combination of fantasy, science fiction, action, and comedy while retaining the colorful nostalgia that longtime associate with Eternia. But is the action-packed film worth watching in theatres? Let's decode.

Plot of Masters of the Universe

The film revolves around a young prince, Adam, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who belongs to the royal family of Eternia. While his father, King Randor, desperately wants him to become strong and defend his kingdom, Adam is physically weak and struggles to compete with warriors around him.

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Masters of the Universe also introduces Duncan (Idris Elba), the commander of the royal guard, and his daughter Teela (Camila Mendes), who grows up around Adam.

But before Adam can prove himself, Eternia comes under attack from the evil Skeletor (Jared Leto), who launches a devastating assault on the kingdom. As chaos begins, Adam escapes to the Earth along with the legendary Sword of Power and a promise to return.

Fifteen years later, Adam is a grown man who has a corporate human resources job. Nobody believes his stories about being a prince from another world, and he struggles to fit into ordinary life. But one fine day, everything changes when he discovers the Sword of Power and reunites him with Teela, who takes him back to Eternia.

The rest of the film focuses on his mission to save the Sword of Power and defeat Skeletor, along with his small group left after years of war.

Masters of the Universe also features Skeletor's loyal ally Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie), who remains by his side as the villain continues his pursuit of ultimate power.

The film also features some side yet important characters as well, such as Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Charlotte Riley, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and more.

What works in the film

One of the strongest aspects of the film is Nicholas Galitzine's portrayal of Adam. I liked how the makers presented him as a vulnerable young man burdened by self-doubt, rather than a traditional macho man. The actor has perfectly managed to carry all sides of Adam, including awkwardness, humor, and heroism, even though the script doesn't always support his growth.

Another likeable thing about the film is its strong VFX. Eternia looks impressive with bright colours and a larger-than-life aesthetic that is associated with the franchise.

The action sequence is consistently strong throughout the film.

Personally, I also enjoyed watching Jared Leto as Skeletor. He remains cruel and entertaining throughout the film, just like one could expect from a comic book character. His exaggerated personality and some sarcastic remarks add to the movie's most enjoyable moments.

Last but not least, Idris Elba brings authority as Duncan, and Camila Mendes and Alison Brie also deserve appreciation as the cast remains committed throughout the film, despite lesser screen space.

Things that disappoint in the film

While Adam's character is praiseworthy, the narrative frequently makes him less effective. For example, He-Man spends much of the film failing repeatedly, yet once he gains access to the Sword of Power, he suddenly becomes the most powerful man. I felt so till the last fight scene.

While I'm not an avid follower of the He-Man universe, it feels like all the supporting actors are underused and showcased as sidekicks.

Another point that needs to be highlighted is inconsistent character development. Adam's personality changes drastically from scene to scene. In one scene, he is a witty young man, and in the next, he is a serious inspirational leader.

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The same can be said about the film's tone, which constantly jumps between comedy, action, tragedy, and emotional drama. A character may die in one scene, only for the next scene to feature jokes and light-hearted banter.

I could clearly feel that several parts of the film rush toward the next action sequence or comedic exchange instead of allowing emotional moments to resonate. Additionally, Teela, Evil-Lyn, the Sorceress, and several other supporting characters feel underutilised, despite being important figures within the mythology. I also felt the film had too much to explore within the time span of 2 hours and 20 minutes, such as masculinity, leadership, self-worth, family expectations, trauma, heroism, all at once, which the screenplay struggles to weave together cohesively.

Is Masters of the Universe worth watching?

Masters of the Universe is entertaining to an extent, but the fans of the franchise could be heartbroken due to its uneven revival. Travis Knight did justice to the world of Eternia when it comes to visuals, actions, and soundtrack. Actors also add value to the film, but it struggles with inconsistency, underused supporting actors, and a screenplay.