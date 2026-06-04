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Angelina Jolie birthday special: A look at her early life, best movies, net worth and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 12:20 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 12:20 IST

Angelina Jolie turned 51 on June 4. The American actress has earned immense love and built a successful career WITH standout performances, and earned praise for her humanitarian work. On her birthday, take a look at her net worth, best movies, awards and accolades and more.

Happy birthday Angelina Jolie!
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(Photograph: AFP)

Happy birthday Angelina Jolie!

Angelina Jolie is one of the most acclaimed American actresses, filmmakers and humanitarians. In her three-decade-long acting career, Jolie has given stellar performances and garnered massive appreciation and love from fans and critics. Here’s a look at her net worth, best movies, awards, married life and more.

Early life
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(Photograph: AFP)

Early life

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. After years of marriage, her parents divorced, and Jolie was raised by her mother. Reportedly, the actress struggled with severe depression during her teenage years, as she was bullied at school and felt isolated. But fate had something bigger for her.

Her net worth
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(Photograph: AFP)

Her net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angelina Jolie has an estimated net worth of $120 million. Being consistent in her career and amassing immense acclaim, Jolie has built a massive empire for herself.

Acclaimed stardom
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(Photograph: X)

Acclaimed stardom

Jolie made her screen debut as a child alongside her father, Jon Voight, in Lookin' to Get Out. In 1998, she first gained widespread critical acclaim and stardom for her acclaimed performance as troubled supermodel Gia Carangi in the biographical television film Gia. It also earned her first Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Jolie cemented her status and has been delivering exceptional projects.

Best movies
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(Photograph: X)

Best movies

Angelina Jolie has earned critical appreciation with many acclaimed films across different genres, garnering critical praise. Some of her notable performances include Maleficent, Changeling, Girl, Interrupted, Mr and Mrs Smith and more.

Awards and accolades
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(Photograph: X)

Awards and accolades

Through her versatility, on-screen charisma, and unmatchable aura, Angelina Jolie has earned multiple awards and accolades over her three-decade acting career. Jolie has received two Academy Awards, including one for acting and one honorary humanitarian award, three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony Award.

Humanitarian work
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(Photograph: AFP)

Humanitarian work

Alongside her successful acting career, Jolie has also devoted herself to full-scale humanitarian work. She served as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR and conducted dozens of field visits in war zones and refugee camps. She established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which focuses on community development and healthcare.

Family and children
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(Photograph: AFP)

Family and children

Angelina Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt was one of Hollywood’s most talked-about. The actors got married on August 23, 2014, in a private ceremony in France. The actress has six children named Maddox Chivan Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. On December 30, 2024, the actors split after an eight-year long legal battle.

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