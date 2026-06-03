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Love Island USA season 8: All about its cast, filming location and 2026 schedule

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 13:31 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 13:31 IST

The steamy and feisty reality drama Love Island has returned with its newly launched Season 8 on June 2. From the new cast to filming location, here's everything you need to know before soaking in the latest season.

Everything to know about Love Island USA season 8
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Everything to know about Love Island USA season 8

Love Island Season 8 is back! The internationally acclaimed dating show has secured its place and is ready to bring ultimate fun and feisty drama to your screens. On June 2, the reality series brings together a group of single contestants at a mysterious place where they find love and form connections to survive future eliminations. Before getting into it, here’s everything you need to know about who the cast is and where it was filmed.

What is Love Island all about?
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What is Love Island all about?

Love Island is a reality dating show where a group of passionate singles arrive and live together in an isolated, luxurious villa. However, the only thing that will keep them in the game is coupling up. Those who remain single get eliminated, and at the finale, the audience votes to crown a couple.

Love Island USA season 8 cast
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Love Island USA season 8 cast

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the cast for the eighth season was announced on May 28. It included 12 islanders. Here's the list of the members of Love Island USA season 8.

Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Bryce Dettloff, Gabriel Vasconcelos, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, Melanie, Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum, Vasana Montgomery
and Zach Georgiou.

Where is Love Island USA filmed?
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

According to multiple reports, Love Island USA is primarily filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. The location highlights a custom-built, two-storey luxury villa, which surprises the contestants with serene beach views.

Love Island USA season 8 schedule 2026
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Love Island USA season 8 schedule 2026

For fans searching for where they can watch the new season of Love Island USA, the eighth season premiered on June 2 on Peacock, with the first episode airing at 9 PM ET and 6 PM PT. The episodes will be released six days a week, with Wednesdays as the show's regular day off.

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