/Marvel Star Josh Brolin celebrates 10 years of marriage with Kathryn Boyd, renews wedding vows in Las Vegas

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has celebrated a special milestone in his personal life with a romantic gesture for his wife, Kathryn Boyd Brolin. The couple, who have been married for 10 years, recently marked the occasion with a vow renewal ceremony in Las Vegas. Known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and films such as Dune and No Country for Old Men, Brolin gave the celebration a distinctly Vegas touch, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony.

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd renew wedding vows in Las Vegas

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin celebrated their decade-long marriage with a special ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The couple shared photographs from the occasion on November 7 through a joint Instagram post, giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations.

Their joint Instagram post carried the caption "Vegas, Vows and Metallicaaaaa baby," accompanied by flaming heart emojis. The reference to Metallica was a nod to the rock band's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, which coincided with their visit to the city.

The ceremony had a fun Vegas theme, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating as the couple exchanged vows. One of the photographs showed Brolin carrying his wife outside the chapel, while another captured the two sharing a kiss during the ceremony. For the occasion, Kathryn wore a white sleeveless dress with a sheer overlay, teamed with burgundy cowboy boots. Brolin kept his look casual in a black button-down shirt, jeans and sunglasses.

The celebrations also included their daughters, Westlyn, 8, and Chapel, 5, who appeared alongside their parents in a family photograph. Friends and other family members were also part of the occasion.

Josh Brolin's family life

Brolin and Kathryn share two daughters, Westlyn and Chapel. The actor is also a father to two adult children, Trevor and Eden, from his previous marriage to actress Alice Adair. Before marrying Kathryn, Brolin was married to actresses Alice Adair and Diane Lane. His marriage to Kathryn marked his third wedding.