Lady Gaga ft. Wednesday! Pop star to launch Dead Dance song in Jenna Ortega's season 2

Pop sensation Lady Gaga is set to launch a brand-new song in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday Season 2. The Jenna Ortega show will premiere on the streaming giant this week. According to Variety, Lady Gaga will release a song titled "Dead Dance" in the second season of the show.



The song, along with its music video, is expected to be launched next month, coinciding with her debut appearance on the show as Rosaline Rotwood - "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."

An official confirmation is yet to be received from the singer or her team. The news arrives on the heels of multiple reports that claimed Gaga was spotted with 'Wednesday' director Tim Burton on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, south of Mexico City

The island is known for being "haunted" and has several decaying dolls hanging from trees and structures. A source close to the development shared that Gaga is likely recording the song with the same team that worked on her "Mayhem" album.

Earlier in May, Netflix dropped the opening scene of the highly anticipated second season, while also confirming Lady Gaga's casting for a guest role.



At Netflix's Tudum fan event, Gaga took to the stage for a dramatic entry, emerging from a coffin that bore the words, "Here lies the monster queen."



At the time, she performed "Zombieboy" from the "Mayhem" album. While not many details about her role are revealed, Gaga will be seen joining the likes of Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The latest additions are Steve Buscemi as the new Nevermore principal and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday's grandmother.



The new season will see Wednesday returning to the academy as a celebrated hero, only to leave her looking for answers to the unsolved mysteries.