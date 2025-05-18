Kevin Spacey to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes: Report

Kevin Spacey is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Reports suggest that the actor will return to the festival in almost a decade to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kevin Spacey had moved away from the public eye after he was slapped with allegations of sexual misconduct. He has returned after all the cases against him have been quashed. He was found not liable in a civil lawsuit in New York in 2022 and was acquitted in a criminal case in London the following year.

Kevin is expected to head to Cannes today. He will reportedly be given the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday according to Variety. He will also receive a special lifetime achievement award at the Better World Fund’s gala, adding to a similar honor he received in Italy last year.

The Oscar-winning actor’s visit to Cannes according to Variety will include a red carpet appearance at the Palais. It’s understood that the red carpet appearance will cause a chatter. Variety reports that it is something that the producers of conspiracy thriller The Awakening in which he stars and is being sold at the festival, have orchestrated.