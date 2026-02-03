/Frozen 3 officially on the floors? Team shares a major update

Disney's hit franchise Frozen is all set to make a comeback with its third installment. The wait is finally over, as seven years after Frozen 2 hit theatres, a major update suggests that Frozen 3 is on its way.

Josh Gad drops a major hint

Josh Gad, who is the voice of Olaf, confirmed the update through a social media post. Taking to Instagram, he teased fans about the sequel by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself alongside co-directors Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, and producer Christina Chen. The group posed with three fingers raised in front of sketches of Olaf. "3rd time is always the charm. Time to build another snowman. #frozen3," he captioned the post.

In 2023, Disney first confirmed Frozen 3, with CEO Bob Iger revealing that they would continue with the franchise following the success of the first two films. Jennifer Lee, who co-directed Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019), is returning for the third instalment alongside Trent Correy.

Frozen 4 also on cards?

A recent report claims that Josh Gad, Kristen Bell (Anna), and Idina Menzel (Elsa) have signed contracts for Frozen 4 as well, alongside the third installment. The deals are reportedly the highest pay ever given to voice actors in animation history. During an interview with Variety, Kristen Bell confirmed she has already read the script, but did not reveal any details, "That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key."

While Disney is yet to make an official announcement confirming the full-scale production, several reports suggest that voice recording for the film has begun.

Frozen 3 is expected to release worldwide on November 24, 2027, nearly a decade after Frozen 2. A fourth film in the franchise is also expected to follow in 2028.

About Frozen