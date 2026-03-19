/Former Nickelodeon star Chris O'Neal arrested in Malibu; Here's what we know

Chris O'Neal, aka Christopher Richard O'Neal, best known for his role in the 2012 Nickelodeon TV series How to Rock, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The former Nickelodeon star has reportedly landed in legal soup after being arrested in Malibu. Let's delve in to know more details.

Why has Chris O'Neal been arrested?

Chris O'Neal was arrested as per the law enforcement sources. A report from TMZ suggests that deputies responded to a burglary call in Malibu at 5:45 am, and the caller stated that they viewed security camera footage and saw three adults inside the home. The officers were told the suspects entered through the rear, manipulating the cameras so that the caller couldn't see what happened afterward.

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Reportedly, Chris O'Neal was among those arrested in connection with the alleged burglary and booked into the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's station jail. He was released Tuesday afternoon due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint against that person."

All about Chris O'Neal

Resident of Teaneck, New Jersey, attended Teaneck High School and previously attended Teaneck Community Charter School. He appeared in several commercials and in a Saturday Night Live skit before getting his first recurring role.

O'Neal's first major role was in the 2012 Nickelodeon comedy series How to Rock, playing the role of Kevin Reed, a high school freshman who is the drummer for the band Gravity 5. The same year he also co-hosted the Nickelodeon series, You Gotta See This, with Noah Crawford.